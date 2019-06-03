Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - On Tuesday voters in New Jersey will head to the polls for the state's primary election. In Phillipsburg, voters will decide if Mayor Stephen Ellis will get a shot at a second term.
Ellis is being challenged by town Councilman Mark Lutz. Lutz was on the Democratic ticket that put Ellis in office four years ago, but he says now he has other ideas.
"My main thing is city hall, bringing morale back. It's at its lowest," Lutz told 69 News.
Lutz says if elected he'd like to end the rift between Republican members of Phillipsburg's town council and the mayor's office.
Lutz says he'd focus on ironing out issues between Phillipsburg's Public Works Department and its union.
He says he also wants to work on finding a new home for the town's police department, which is overrun with mold and asbestos.
"All you have to do is talk to people and have common sense. That's all you have to do," Lutz said.
Mayor Stephen Ellis says he wants to continue to see economic growth and says his plan to redevelop Phillipsburg's waterfront is ongoing.
He credits his administration with helping to bring the I-78 logistics park, a warehouse development, to town which is expected to bring hundreds of jobs when completed.
"We just received more money for another implementation for the economic development plan. To some degree, all of the plans that we put together…are coming together to some degree," Ellis said.
Ellis, who has gotten into several public feuds with members of the Republican town council, says he is a victim of a smear campaign.
"I can't believe all of the things I've been accused of. I'm 63 years old and I had a spotless record," he said.
Ellis says four more years in office are important to continue the growth his administration started.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
Ellis is being challenged by town Councilman Mark Lutz. Lutz was on the Democratic ticket that put Ellis in office four years ago, but he says now he has other ideas.Read More »
- NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
- Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey
- Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday
- NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey
- NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado in northern New Jersey
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 1 dead after 2-car crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Updated Berks County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Storm
- Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death
- Updated Police seeking information a month after deadly home invasion in Wyomissing
- Updated Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
- Updated LVHN's Health Care Explorers' day shows students how to save lives
- Contractors brought in to help as Caernarvon Township storm victims recover from tornado
- Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays