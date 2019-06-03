Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - On Tuesday voters in New Jersey will head to the polls for the state's primary election. In Phillipsburg, voters will decide if Mayor Stephen Ellis will get a shot at a second term.

Ellis is being challenged by town Councilman Mark Lutz. Lutz was on the Democratic ticket that put Ellis in office four years ago, but he says now he has other ideas.

"My main thing is city hall, bringing morale back. It's at its lowest," Lutz told 69 News.

Lutz says if elected he'd like to end the rift between Republican members of Phillipsburg's town council and the mayor's office.

Lutz says he'd focus on ironing out issues between Phillipsburg's Public Works Department and its union.

He says he also wants to work on finding a new home for the town's police department, which is overrun with mold and asbestos.

"All you have to do is talk to people and have common sense. That's all you have to do," Lutz said.

Mayor Stephen Ellis says he wants to continue to see economic growth and says his plan to redevelop Phillipsburg's waterfront is ongoing.

He credits his administration with helping to bring the I-78 logistics park, a warehouse development, to town which is expected to bring hundreds of jobs when completed.

"We just received more money for another implementation for the economic development plan. To some degree, all of the plans that we put together…are coming together to some degree," Ellis said.

Ellis, who has gotten into several public feuds with members of the Republican town council, says he is a victim of a smear campaign.

"I can't believe all of the things I've been accused of. I'm 63 years old and I had a spotless record," he said.

Ellis says four more years in office are important to continue the growth his administration started.