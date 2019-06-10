Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - A man and woman from Hackettstown, N.J. were arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
According to a release from Warren County prosecutors office, Thomas Strait, 34, is accused of having committed multiple sex acts with a child under the age of 13.
Cody Ringwald, 33, is accused as an accomplice for having knowingly observed Strait sexually assaulting the child and failing to prevent it.
The child in question was known to both defendants.
Strait and Cody were both arrested in early June and have been remanded to the Warren County Correctional Center.
