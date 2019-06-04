Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns

Warren County

HARDWICK TWP., N.J. - The County of Warren will be closing a section of County Route 659 in Hardwick Township that has been blocked periodically due to flooding.

The closure takes effect 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two major storms in recent days have increased the water levels along the county route, also known as Spring Valley Road, and the water has not receded. The county will close the road for safety reasons.

Motorists should use Millbrook Road (County Route 602) to Blairstown and Stillwater Road (County Route 521) as detours to avoid the flooded section of Spring Valley Road.

Warren County initially closed the road in January after record-high precipitation over the past year left more than 12 million gallons inundating the area. The levels of area wetlands along both sides of the road rose and caused road flooding.