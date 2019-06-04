Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
HARDWICK TWP., N.J. - The County of Warren will be closing a section of County Route 659 in Hardwick Township that has been blocked periodically due to flooding.
The closure takes effect 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two major storms in recent days have increased the water levels along the county route, also known as Spring Valley Road, and the water has not receded. The county will close the road for safety reasons.
Motorists should use Millbrook Road (County Route 602) to Blairstown and Stillwater Road (County Route 521) as detours to avoid the flooded section of Spring Valley Road.
Warren County initially closed the road in January after record-high precipitation over the past year left more than 12 million gallons inundating the area. The levels of area wetlands along both sides of the road rose and caused road flooding.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
A Toyota SUV and a semi- tractor trailer collided in the northbound lanes of the highway around 3:15 p.m. on June 3, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael Williams said.Read More »
- Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
- Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary
- Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term
- NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
- Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department
- Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization
- Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary
- Updated Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website
- Fire tears through Chester County apartment complex
- Updated Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
- Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam
- Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers
- Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns