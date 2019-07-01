Warren County Prosecutor declines to file charges against Phillipsburg mayor

69 News

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Warren County Prosecutor has cleared Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis, but he's not completely off the hook.

The Warren County Prosecutor's office decided not to press charges and closed its investigation.

Ellis was accused of harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident with a resident. She claimed he threatened her and called her slurs after a disagreement over a community garden.

The case is still pending in municipal court.

Attorneys from both sides will be in court on July 23 to discuss how to proceed.