Western New Jersey

Warren freeholders battle N.J. attorney general on immigration enforcement

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 07:21 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:21 PM EDT

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - The Warren County, New Jersey Freeholders are backing a lawsuit filed by Ocean County taking on the state's top cop on immigration enforcement.

The Warren freeholders say an immigration enforcement directive from the State Attorney General restrains counties from voluntarily exchanging information with federal immigration and customs enforcement officers.

A resolution from the Warren freeholders says the AG's directive puts communities in danger.

The lawsuit seeks to have the directive overturned.

The AG's office says it's the job of ICE to handle immigration enforcement, and local enforcement should not get involved.

