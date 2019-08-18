Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly
WASHINGTON TWP, N.J. - Officials in Berks County said a fire that started in a wood pile spread to a large garage next to it.
The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the 200-block of South Second Street in Washington Township.
Officials said firefighters from four departments responded. They were able to knock out the fire quickly.
There were no reports of injuries.
