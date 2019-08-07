World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - World renowned equestrian trainer and Olympic medalist George Morris has been banned for life from the sport after allegations involving sexual misconduct with a minor surfaced.

Morris, 81, who trained at several facilities in Hunterdon County, NJ before moving to Florida, was placed on the ban list by the U.S. Center for Safesport and the United States Equestrian Federation on August 5.

Details of the allegations haven't been released, but the equestrian foundation says the allegations were found to be "credible."

In a statement post on his website Morris says he'll appeal the ban.

He wrote in part "I am deeply troubled by the U.S. Center for SafeSport's findings regarding unsubstantiated charges for events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972. I contest these findings wholeheartedly and am in the process of disputing them."

In addition to earning a silver medal in the 1960 Olympics, Morris coached the United States and Brazilian equestrian teams to several Olympic victories. He is also the author of several books and regarded as one of the top show jumping trainers in the world.

Videos posted to social media show Morris teaching riding clinics to adults and children alike. On his website, Morris says his primary focus is helping the current and next generation of equestrian athletes.