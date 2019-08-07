World-renowned equestrian trainer banned for life from sport after sexual misconduct allegations
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - World renowned equestrian trainer and Olympic medalist George Morris has been banned for life from the sport after allegations involving sexual misconduct with a minor surfaced.
Morris, 81, who trained at several facilities in Hunterdon County, NJ before moving to Florida, was placed on the ban list by the U.S. Center for Safesport and the United States Equestrian Federation on August 5.
Details of the allegations haven't been released, but the equestrian foundation says the allegations were found to be "credible."
In a statement post on his website Morris says he'll appeal the ban.
He wrote in part "I am deeply troubled by the U.S. Center for SafeSport's findings regarding unsubstantiated charges for events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972. I contest these findings wholeheartedly and am in the process of disputing them."
In addition to earning a silver medal in the 1960 Olympics, Morris coached the United States and Brazilian equestrian teams to several Olympic victories. He is also the author of several books and regarded as one of the top show jumping trainers in the world.
Videos posted to social media show Morris teaching riding clinics to adults and children alike. On his website, Morris says his primary focus is helping the current and next generation of equestrian athletes.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
$3M grant may help former Kaplan building in downtown Easton get new lease on life
Developer Garett Vassel says the 92,000-square-foot building that will include a rooftop restaurant, apartments, and commercial space is projected to cost about $15.5 million.Read More »
- Man shot by police in Warren County now accused of kidnapping
- Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
- Anonymous donor to fund armory renovations for Phillipsburg police
- Hackettstown pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence