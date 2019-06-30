Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a young brother and sister whose father recently recovered from emergency brain aneurysm surgery are holding a special fundraiser for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

This weekend, 9-year-old Tyler and his 7-year-old sister Mackenzie are selling lemonade and popcorn to raise money for the foundation.

Their mother, Jessica Mravlag, says it's important to raise awareness about brain aneurysms.

"It's something you would never expect. It is not something that is easily detected. Like with what happened with Will, he had a seizure and that was how we ultimately found out he had a brain bleed," said Mravlag.

The fundraiser is happening at 61 Filmore Street, Phillipsburg. It continues on Sunday until 6 p.m.