Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Nearly 200 kids in Phillipsburg will be heading back to school in style thanks to help from the Firth Youth Center.
The center held its first "Hooray It's Back to School Day" event.
Kids were able to choose backpacks and school supplies. Barbers and hair stylists were also on hand to give them a fresh cut.
The Youth Center's Executive Director says the event was inspired by similar back-to-school giveaways in surrounding communities.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
Barbers and hair stylists were also on hand to give them a fresh cut.Read More »
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Wood pile fire ignites large garage, flames extinguished quickly
- NJ attorney general issues gun protective order directive
- New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law put on hold
- Harmful algal bloom advisory lifted for 6 beaches in Lake Hopatcong area in NJ
- Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations