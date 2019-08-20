Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Nearly 200 kids in Phillipsburg will be heading back to school in style thanks to help from the Firth Youth Center.

The center held its first "Hooray It's Back to School Day" event.

Kids were able to choose backpacks and school supplies. Barbers and hair stylists were also on hand to give them a fresh cut.

The Youth Center's Executive Director says the event was inspired by similar back-to-school giveaways in surrounding communities.