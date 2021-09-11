SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- "Who could believe that the United States is under attack," asked WFMZ's Rob Vaughn.
It's a question many had on September 11th 2001. Our Rob Vaughn was interrupted from a meeting with a phone call from his wife that morning.
"I say, 'what's up?' 'Have you seen what's on TV' she asks me. I said, 'I don't know what you're talking about'," said Vaughn.
He would learn quick. Rob rushed home, turned on the tv and watched as one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed.
"All of a sudden, without realizing this was happening, I felt wet on my face because I'm crying," he said. "It was just a spontaneous reaction. I didn't know how to think about this or what to feel but I found I was crying."
He wiped his tears, got dressed and came to work here at WFMZ where he was expected to anchor the 5:00 news.
"Here at work, it was chaos. It was pandemonium," he said. "We weren't quite sure what to do. Would we go on the air and if so, what would we say?"
The facts, as he knew them, was what he said. He even shared a personal connection to the tragedy.
"I have my brother, Mike Vaughn on the line," Vaughn said welcoming a caller live on the 6:00 hour of news on September 11th, 2001. Mike Vaughn was a News Photographer for CNBC in the city's financial district who captured video of 9/11 as it happened.
The call continued, "Mike are you there," Rob asked. "Yes, I am. Hi, Rob," said Mike. "Okay, it's so good to hear your voice and that you're okay," Rob said.
"I was very emotional at that point," Rob said reflecting on that call twenty years later. "Even though, again, we have to try to control that. I was emotional because, most times, we talk about these things and about people who are not personally connected to us but here, my brother was in the danger zone but he was okay," said Rob.
A bit of emotional relief for Rob as the day contained nothing but chaos and sorrow. He looks back now with a changed perspective.
"I think there is lingering awareness. It was new then, and it still lingers, that something catastrophic could happen. We have to be on our guard. We have to be vigilant and when it does, be ready to care for each other and go after the bad guys," Rob said.