A big Thanksgiving Day tradition is the parades. Questions are looming in New York over the balloons and whether they can fly, and if so, how high?
Parade officials have to keep an eye on the wind gauges along the parade route, which is 2.5 miles long through Manhattan.
If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 balloons in the parade could be brought down to float at a lower level or completely taken down.
"I am keeping my fingers crossed, and I am going to keep asking everyone- keep this city of New York in your thoughts and prayers so the wind will stay calm, and we will be able to let these balloons fly. We are hopeful, we are hopeful," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The National Weather Service is predicting winds of up to 24 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
The city rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph.