ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside Winning Touch Tennis in Allentown, the racquets were in full swing on Saturday.
"I've been looking for a sport to play. I've been very athletic all my life," said Holly Petro.
Wheelchair tennis is a sport Petro said she has played for five years now.
"It's great. It keeps challenging me, so you know every week I go out and practice and it's something new to work on," said Petro.
A game the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is growing for wheelchair-bound athletes through a pilot program. USTA director of diversity, equity and inclusion Renee Bridges said the association brings all of the equipment, including special wheelchairs.
"They cannot use their normal chairs for tennis. So, we're watching them learn how to use that, how to maneuver those chairs," said Renee Bridges, director of diversity, equity and inclusion with the USTA.
Bridges said she wants to make tennis accessible to everyone.
"We would love to see more wheelchair tennis happening. We would love to expose more folks who are in wheelchairs to tennis and grow the game," said Bridges.
Chair of the Eastern Pennsylvania District of USTA, Marie Johns tells us the goal is to have people trying it out tell their friends. The game is bringing out lots of smiles.
"They're learning something new, there's a sparkle in their eye," said Johns.
"If you have a disability, don't let that stop you. There's something out there that can make you happy, you just got to find it. Sometimes it takes a while, but you can do it, have the courage to take that chance," said Petro.