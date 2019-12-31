Here's your guide to New Year's Eve happenings in the area:
Berks:
Family Friendly New Year's Eve in Wyomissing. The event features free activities with a balloon drop at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.
Noon NYE at Reading Public Museum. Doors open at 10 a.m. for guests to visit the galleries and participate in activities. No reservations are needed. A balloon drop will happen at 12 noon. Museum members get in for free. Non-members: Adults- $10, Children/Seniors - $6 and children three and under are free. For more information call 610-371-5850 Ex: 257.
Boyertown Bear Drop. Also known as Neiyaahrsbarrutschfest, will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to NYE, the even also celebrates Pa. Dutch culture. The drop happens at 6 p.m.
Reading Pagoda NYE. The event features live entertainment inside of the Pagoda. There will be fireworks at midnight. Hot beverages and donuts will be available for purchase. The Pagoda will be open from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Womelsdorf Cigar Drop. The fire company is open to members and their guests. Karaoke and food will be available. Fireworks will go off at midnight.
Bear Creek NYE. The ski lodge will be holding a free NYE party from 9 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event features DJ BarNone until 12:30 a.m. with broadcasted Time Square events. Slopes will also be open until 12:30 a.m.
Bucks:
Dicken's of a Murder Mystery Dinner at Fishers Tudor House. Tickets are $69.99. The dinner starts at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ebenezer Scrooge will be the victim of the night. Click here for more information.
Plumsteadville Inn. Music starts at 8 p.m. and dinner will be served all night long. Live entertainment will feature Barefoot Bobby and The Breakers. Continental breakfast will be served at midnight. To make a reservation, call 215-766-7500.
Sesame Place New Year's Eve Fireworks. Join your favorite Seasame Street characters for a NYE celebration. Enjoy snacks, games and fireworks. To buy tickets, visit the Seasame Place website.
A Great Gatsby 2020 New Year. Prepare yourself with a roarin' 20's celebration. Doors open at 8 p.m. The event will have butlered hors d'oeuvre, party favors, a live band and DJ as well as live NYE coverage. Tickets are $85 a person and $160 for couples. Tickets can be purchased here.
Noon Year's Eve Countdown Party at the Bucks County Free Public Library. The kid-friendly event will have a noon countdown. There will be music, crafts, dancing and more. Noisemakers and fancy dress is encouraged. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh:
New Year's Eve Downtown Allentown Celebration. Ring in the New Year with live music, fireworks and a countdown in right in downtown Allentown. Events begin at 5 p.m. The event is kid-friendly.
New Year's Eve Party 'Roar into the Twenties' hosted by Vault 634. It's another Gatsby themed party with an itinerary of events. The venue will feature live music, dancing and a few surprises. Tickets are $150 a person. Events begin at 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here. Guests must be 21 years or older.
Noon Year's Eve Event. Kid-friendly event hosted at the BounceU trampoline park. Participants will enjoy bouncing (of course), food and drinks, hats, noismakers and a balloon drop. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
New Year's Eve Party at The Sweet Spot- Indoor Golf. There are only 60 tickets available. The event has a Nine Hole Tournament. The winner will receive two tickets to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game on Feb. 15. There will also be an open bar until 11 p.m. with food served.
Northampton:
PEEPS®FEST at the SteelStacks. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the historic Bethlehem SteelStacks. The giant Peep® will drop at 5:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at the Levitt Pavillion.
Boser Geist Brewing Company Keg Drop. It's the company's first annual keg drop. The event begins at 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature live music along with a Brut IPA or Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available for $55. There will be a buffet and party favors. Purchase tickets here.
2020 NYE Night at Vision Nightclub. Vision Nightclub at the Wind Creek Event Center is hosting a NYE party. The party starts at 9 p.m. There is a $20 cover charge upon making a reservation, which can be requested on their website.
Jazzberry Jammin' New Year's Event from the Crayola Experience. Kid-friendly with special crafts and special characters. The first 300 guests will get a free 7-day trial at any Greater Lehigh Valley YMCA. The event goes from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.