Happy Thanksgiving graphic
SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Cloudy morning; breaks of afternoon sun. High: 62.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 58.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

After a cloudy morning with some showers, you'll see breaks of sun Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week ahead, coming in with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

On Black Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s, and the 50s will stick around for the weekend. After a cloudier morning on Saturday, skies will turn mostly sunny. We'll stay mostly sunny on Sunday before all the rain arrives.

The rain will arrive Sunday night, and it will stick around all day on Monday. Expect an inch of rain. We'll have a shower or two briefly on Tuesday. Otherwise, the skies will go back and forth between being pretty cloudy and sunnier throughout the day.

It will be pretty chilly from Tuesday on. We'll get high temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday, and they'll stick around through the rest of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

Today 11 26

It'll feel pretty mild this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight 11 26

It's chillier tonight.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow 11 26

Enjoy partly sunny skies.

A LOOK AHEAD

The Weekend

We'll have sunny afternoons Saturday and Sunday.  Then, it's rainy all Monday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Week Ahead 11 26

It gets pretty chilly next week after the rain ends.

TRACK THE WEATHER:

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.