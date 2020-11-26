After a cloudy morning with some showers, you'll see breaks of sun Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week ahead, coming in with a high temperature of 62 degrees.
On Black Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s, and the 50s will stick around for the weekend. After a cloudier morning on Saturday, skies will turn mostly sunny. We'll stay mostly sunny on Sunday before all the rain arrives.
The rain will arrive Sunday night, and it will stick around all day on Monday. Expect an inch of rain. We'll have a shower or two briefly on Tuesday. Otherwise, the skies will go back and forth between being pretty cloudy and sunnier throughout the day.
It will be pretty chilly from Tuesday on. We'll get high temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday, and they'll stick around through the rest of next week.
