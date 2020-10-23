READING, Pa. - A week after Vice President Mike Pence's rally at Reading Regional Airport, the Trump campaign has its sights set again on Berks County.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will appear at a "Make America Great Again!" event at The Abraham Lincoln in downtown Reading on Saturday.
It's set to start at 4 p.m.; the doors will open an hour earlier. Those who wish to attend can request up to two free tickets on the Trump campaign's website.
Haley will also appear at similar events in Norristown, Montgomery County, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and in West Brandywine Township, Chester County, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
PA we’re coming for you this weekend! We’ll be in Norristown, Reading & West Brandywine Township in support of @POTUS ❤️🇺🇸. Hope you’ll come. Get tickets:Norristown: https://t.co/LXxydz6faMReading: https://t.co/Eq8boE770wWest Brandywine Township: https://t.co/nnD5WVU7mP pic.twitter.com/rXWZfffQNz— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 23, 2020
Haley served as the United States' 29th ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, starting in 2017, becoming the first Indian-American ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.
Prior to that, Haley made history in 2011, when she took office as the first female governor of South Carolina. She also served three terms in the state's House of Representatives.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Haley's speech at the Republican National Convention in August and her subsequent campaign speeches for President Trump's re-election bid have fueled speculation about her seeking the White House in 2024.
At the convention, Haley, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, spoke about being the daughter of Indian immigrants.
"I was a brown girl in a black and white world," she said in her speech. "My mom built a successful business. My dad taught 30 years at a historically black college. And the people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor."
Haley, 48, noted in her convention speech that the U.N. had been a place where dictators put out their hands and asked for Americans to pay their bills.
"Well, President Trump put an end to all that," she said. "With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do. We stood up for America... and we stood against our enemies."
Since leaving the U.N., Haley has created Stand for America, an advocacy group that promotes public policies that strengthen the country's economy, culture, and national security.