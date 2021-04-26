EASTON, Pa. | The Northampton County Elections Office announces that it's installed secure ballot drop-off boxes in each of the county’s four districts.
The drop-off boxes will be available Monday-Friday now through May 18. Accessing any of the drop-off boxes does not require going through security.
The drop-off boxes are found in the following locations:
Rotunda of the Northampton County Government Center, 669 Washington St. in Easton, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
County human services building, 2801 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Twp., 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave. Upper Nazareth Twp., 8:40 a.m. to 4:30 p..m.;
Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When dropping off a ballot at the government center in Easton, voters can park for free in the loading-and-unloading zone on Washington Street in front of the courthouse or use the new parking lot at the intersection of Wolf Avenue and Washington Street.
In order to be counted, a mail-in ballot must be returned to the election’s office by 8 p.m. May 18 and must be sealed inside of a privacy envelope and the outer return envelope properly signed and dated.
Voters may only drop off their own ballots. Third party return of ballots is prohibited unless the person returning the ballot is assisting a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter and has a signed "certification of designated agent" or "declaration of need of assistance” form. A copy of these forms can be downloaded and voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballots at VotesPA.com.