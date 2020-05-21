Joe Ogunmokun is a novice cyclist who has taken on the challenge to ride the equivalent distance of Wimbledon to Saint-Tropez in France (1377.6km), to raise money for his mentor, Ben Chatfield, who is dying of stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme. Ben welcomed his first child, Ruby, to the world last year – but one month before she was born he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The tumour is aggressive, and both chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment have failed. As a last resort, Ben's doctors

Recommended for you

Tags