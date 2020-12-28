MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Long-term care facilities in Berks County are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, just weeks after the FDA authorized it for emergency use.
The Laureldale ManorCare in Muhlenberg Township is the first of the company's three locations in Berks to begin to administer Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The long-term care facility partnered with CVS for the in-house shot clinic on Monday.
"Once the vaccine is thawed, we have about six hours to administer," said Dan Fessler, regional director of operations for Promedica Senior Care, formerly ManorCare.
Fessler said he received his COVID vaccination at one of the facilities in the Lehigh Valley.
Fessler said from the time the FDA issued its emergency authorization for Pfizer's COVID vaccine to when it started to become available in the facilities is remarkable.
"We're dealing with the most vulnerable population, and I think to have the opportunity to have the vaccine first is another tool in our tool box to fight the virus," said Fessler.
The patients and employees at ManorCare in Muhlenberg Township filled out consent forms if they wanted to receive the vaccine, but they were able to opt out.
"We have a team of CVS clinicians who go around with our clinicians and vaccinate the residents," Fessler said. "They go from room to room to room, as long as they have consented and we have the approval to do so."
After what he described as "playing defense against the virus for so long," Fessler said he feels that being among the earliest groups to have the vaccine puts the company in a position to hopefully keep its staff and residents safe and healthy.
"Hopefully, [we will] have some normalcy in the future in our facilities once again," Fessler said.
Another clinic will be scheduled 21 days out for the second dose of the vaccination.
According to Fessler, by the end of January, all the residents and employees at the facilities in his region who want to will have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.