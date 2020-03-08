EAGLEVILLE, Pa. -- "More people, more supplies with less red tape," said Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh as she explained why they signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency.
"We're doing this in an abundance of caution because it actually frees up some resources for us as a county," added Arkoosh.
Two people test positive with the state for COVID-19, which health officials may also refer to as "presumptive positive" cases. The CDC is the only agency that can confirm a Coronavirus diagnosis. Both cases are a man and woman living separately in Worcester and Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County. They're said to be at home in isolation with mild symptoms.
"It's very important for people to know, these individuals acquired the virus from travel to another part of the United States and then came back home," said Arkoosh.
The office of Public Health is working with the state to conduct contact tracing, which is essentially tracking down the places the two people have been and those of whom they may have come in contact with.
"All of the contacts of these individuals have either been contacted or are in the process of being contacted," said Arkoosh.
Officials also ask that employers understand the risks to employees, stating added sick days, if only for a short time, could be helpful to working families.
"Obviously, anyone who needs that paycheck to take care of their family, is going to come to work because their family is more important to them," said Arkoosh.
Stressing the importance of washing hands, covering your cough and staying home if you can, officials say they still anticipate more cases.
"It's inevitable at this point that we will see more cases here in Montgomery County so we want to make sure that we are prepared," said Arkoosh.
There's been no evidence of community spread in Montgomery County. Those currently infected are being advised on the appropriate next steps.
Montgomery County residents can stay up to date on the latest information by visiting MontCoPA.org. They can also call the Office of Public Health during normal business hours at (610) 278-51117 and after business hours at (610) 275-1222.