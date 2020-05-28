OLEY TWP., Pa. - It's a staple at any graduation ceremony to walk across the stage to "Pomp and Circumstance," flip your tassel and receive your diploma, but this year, things look a lot different.
"I mean, I'm kind of sad that I couldn't graduate with all of my friends and everything. I've been waiting years for this," said Molly Robison, an Oley Valley High School graduating senior. "I'm so glad I got to go up on stage and turn my tassel [though]."
Robison said she's grateful her school went to the trouble it did to make graduation a day to remember.
"We're still all graduating together," she said. "We're just doing it at separate times."
"We have, obviously, the ceremony, replicating what it would look like under normal circumstances," said Gina Finnerty, the school's principal. "Then, we have a professional photographer out front, where the families can come together and take a nice family photo."
Family members also get a front row seat for the very personal graduation ceremony, and students will get a graduation video of them and all their peers as a memento.
"I appreciated that the school pulled it together and she got to wear her cap and gown," said Molly's mom, Tracey Clarke. "That was a big, big step for me."
School officials said it was important to let seniors know their big day wasn't being forgotten. They said community members also did things for the students, like the "Adopt a Senior" program.
"I'm so proud of her," Clarke said of her daughter.