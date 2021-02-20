EGYPTIAN BEER
As archeologists continue to unearth buildings in Egypt leftover from cultures long, long ago, they found something neat: kettles for cooking beer.
5,000 years ago, Egyptians were making beer.
Scientists recently figured out that these kettles were used for the beer making process.
ANTARCTIC SPONGES
Geologists wanted to get soil samples under a massive piece of ice in Antarctica, but it didn't work out for them. The soil sampler ran into a rock.
But - the rock had something that interested biologists.
There were little sponge creatures on the rock, and that shocked scientists.
While things will live deep below the ice Antarctica in the very cold and very dark water, scientists were surprised to see something alive attached to a rock.
These sponges are stationary, so they get their food from things floating by in the water.
Scientists didn't think there was enough food in the water there for something to survive. The environment is pretty harsh way below the ice.
"COLD BLOODED"
Researchers in Sweden discovered that 20% of people lack a protein gene in the fibers making up their muscles.
Without this protein, your muscles can be studier and more energy efficient. As a result, those people are able to tolerate the cold better.
MARS TRAFFIC
The UAE, which is the country home to Dubai in the Middle East, sent a spacecraft to Mars. It's orbiting around Mars, and it will study the weather on Mars from afar.
China also sent a spacecraft to land on Mars. Right now, that rover is orbiting around Mars until China decides were to land it. They plan to land it in May.
NASA just landed its SUV-sized rover, which is a mobile science lab, on Mars, and it came with a drone helicopter on Mars.
The rover is already sending back pictures of the Martian ground back to Earth.