The United States Postal Service (USPS) will postmark your holiday cards and letters from the North Pole.
North Pole, Alaska.
Sure, it's not the real North Pole, but a North Pole, Alaska, postmark will add an extra bit of finesse to your holiday mail.
To get your letters stamped with the North Pole postmark, write out your cards and letters as if you were putting them in your own mailbox.
They need to be addressed and stamped with the correct postage.
Place all your cards and letters that are ready to mail in a giant envelope addressed to:
NORTH POLE POSTMARK
POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998
The USPS requests that you do this by Monday, December 7 to ensure there is enough time to travel to Anchorage, then to North Pole, and finally to the destination.
But, why does your holiday mail go through Anchorage, Alaska?
So many people mail in cards that it's more efficient for the cards to go to Alaska's biggest city, first. All the cards and letters get bundled together each day and sent up in one batch to North Pole, which is just outside of Fairbanks.
The post office in North Pole will postmark your cards and letters and mail it out.
Now North Pole, Alaska isn't the only place that will do this service.
Would you like a postmark from Hope, Michigan; Joy, Illinois; Snowflake, Arizona; or Santa Claus, Indiana?
There are many more communities across the United States with names like that, and the USPS compiled a list.
If you would like your holiday cards postmarked from one of those places, here's how to address the big envelope with your stamped cards and letters:
Christmas Re-mailing
Postmaster
(insert place name, state, and zip code here, for example Garland, TX 75040)
The USPS also has other holiday programs, including Operation Santa. This is a program where you can help answer mail addressed to Santa and potentially help a family in need.