POCONO TOWNSHIP - The owners of Pocono Manor Resort say they will rebuild 'The Grand Lady of the Mountains' following Friday's devastating fire.
Firefighters were back at the site Sunday clearing debris to put out hot spots.
"It was a real big hotel. A lot of it (the fire) went into the basement of the hotel and just hard to get to at this point," said Pocono Township Assistant Fire Chief Chris Kinsley Jr.
As crews continue to monitor the site for further popups, the owners of the resort took time Sunday to thank them.
"There's not enough of words of gratitude that we can stay to them," said Joseph Jerome, President of JEMB Realty which owns the resort.
Jerome says he is heartbroken over the fire.
"We didn't lose a building today. We lost a legacy of dreams," he said.
The 117-year-old resort was scheduled to close at the end of the month for a two-year renovation. Jerome says the company's master plan will continue.
"We have owned this place for over 15 years. We are here to stay and we are committed to rebuilding the Pocono Manor to the glory that it once was," said Jerome.
Jerome could not say what the costs of the renovations will be nor when Pocono Manor will reopen. He did credit the staff of 130 workers for making the place into what it was.
"To see this devastation is just heartbreaking but I can't imagine the pain to watching it happen," Jerome said.
Leila Kisson has been a server at 'The Exchange at Pocono Manor' restaurant for more than 10 years. Kisson says she got to work Friday around 6 a.m. and went straight into the dining room where she and another server began setting up for breakfast.
"In the kitchen I was brewing coffee and I started smelling like a faint smell," said Kisson.
But she says the smell was not from any food.
"It was like electrical, burnt rubber or something. My pocketbook was in the dining room and I tried to go in there and then in there it was thick, black smoke already in there," said Kisson.
Leila got out as did the rest of the staff and guests. Firefighters arrived and immediately got to work. She says one of them even got her pocketbook because they thought the fire was under control.
"And then all of a sudden there was smoke coming out of the top and huge flames were shooting out of the roof. From then on, that was it. It just kept spreading," Kisson said.
Leila and the 129 other workers who worked at the manor will have to work elsewhere until the day comes the Pocono Manor Resort is ready to reopen. Some will work at nearby resorts. Leila does not know if she will. All she knows is she would gladly come back to Pocono Manor.
"I've been there for so long and it was a very good place to work. We were like family there you know? We all got along," she said.