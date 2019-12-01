HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania roadway officials are putting travel restrictions in place ahead of winter storms.
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are imposing restrictions on certain trucks, vehicles and restricting speed limits, according to a press release issued by PennDOT and PTC.
Officials said that restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. and are urging motorists to use caution while traveling by reducing speeds.
All double trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, empty trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles are banned on the following interstates:
- Interstate 81 north of the junction with Interstate 80 to the New York border.
- Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania.
- Interstate 476, the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.
Officials said speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these interstates, and commercial vehicles not affected by the ban must remain in the right lanes.
"With a storm like this, a difference of just a few degrees can quickly change weather and road conditions,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “Make sure you have emergency supplies in your car if you must travel, and stay in touch with neighbors so you can help each other if you lose power."
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf asked residents to stay home if possible, but to check available PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike resources if they must.
“Making sure all Pennsylvanians are safe and healthy is my top priority every day, but especially as we conclude the busiest travel weekend of the year,” said Gov. Wolf. “I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to heed weather forecasts, listen to directions from emergency officials, plan accordingly, and check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly.”
Motorists can check conditions by visiting 511PA. For tips on winter prepartations, visit PennDOT's website.