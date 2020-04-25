HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health confirmed that as of Saturday, April 25, there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 40,049.
According to the release, the state is reporting 1,537 deaths in Pennsylvania.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others," Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- 38% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
18 nursing and personal care homes in Berks County have been infected by COVID-19. Out of those 18 facilities, 406 are among residents, 55 are among employees, and there have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19.
In Lehigh County, 20 nursing and personal care homes have had positive COVID-19 cases. Out of those 20 facilities, 281 are among residents, 46 among employees, and there have been 31 deaths.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are still ordered to be closed.
Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.