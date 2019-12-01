HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that 2020 Pa. fishing licenses are on sale.
Fishing licenses purchased now are valid for 13 months, from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020, according to a release from the commission. Prices for the licenses this year will be $22.90. Fishers may also choose add-ons such as a trout-salmon permit and a Lake Erie permit for an additional fee.
Licenses and permits can be purchased at Gonefishingpa.com.
In addition, customers can also purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.