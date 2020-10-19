Right Now
63°
Overcast
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage:77%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:08 AM
- Sunset: 06:14:58 PM
Today
Clouds and some sunshine.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy; patchy late-night fog.
Tomorrow
Patchy fog early; otherwise, mild with clouds and some sunshine.
- 2 seriously hurt in plane crash at Carlisle Airport
- Berks man wounded in Vietnam War honored with quilt
- Vintage motorcycle meet-up held in Berks
- Officials: New driver slams pickup into glass art gallery
- Bach Choir of Bethlehem getting ready for Christmas concert
- You can see 'shooting stars' Tuesday night: Here's how
- Lafayette College closes several buildings, suspends athletics due to COVID-19 cases
- Vice President Pence speaks at Reading Regional Airport
- Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Allentown bridge
- Struggling pet parents get a helping hand in Monroe County
