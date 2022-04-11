PALMER TWP – The board of supervisors approved a new power plant for II-VI Inc. Monday night, allowing the semiconductor maker to expand its operations and potentially bring around 100 new jobs to town.
The planned upgrade to the 2251 Newlins Mill Rd. facility calls for a 15,000-kilowatt fuel cell array for the primary power source and a new substation to act as a backup source of electricity. The fuel cells, which will be provided by Bloom Energy, work by a chemical reaction using natural gas and produce lower emissions than would be required to generate the same amount of power by burning fossil fuels.
II-VI brought John Loverde, an acoustic consultant, to address concerns about the potential noise increase that the expansion might bring. Loverde said his team measured the current noise levels at various points around the property and created estimates from data about the fuel cells. He said the loudest noise level should be around 68 decibels, which is lower than the 74 that the township code allows in an industrial zone. For comparison, he said, a typical conversation falls in the 65-70 decibel range.
While there was some concern about increased noise, most members of the public who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the expansion. “This is one of the better projects to come in,” said resident Charles Diefenderfer. He said that technology manufacturing such as that done by II-VI is a growing industry that offers decent pay and tends to be more environmentally friendly than many other types of manufacturing. He also said that, in his experience, technology firms tend to be extremely conscientious. “When you’re working with something that small,” he said, “you have to know what you’re doing.”
Board members also spoke favorably about the project, and voted unanimously to approve it. “This is the kind of company that Palmer wants,” said supervisor Ann-Marie Panella.
II-VI Inc. is an international manufacturer of semiconductors and optical materials based out of Saxonville, Pennsylvania. The primary products made at their Palmer facility are silicone carbide crystals, which are sliced into wafers and used in everything from electric car batteries to missile guidance systems. The site currently has 40 employees, but according to facility manager BJ Blair, that could grow to around 150.