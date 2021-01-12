ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The victim of a shooting last November in Allentown testified that she thought her alleged assailant was trying to scare her with a fake gun until she heard a shot and dropped to the ground with a gunshot wound to her side.
Cristal Santiago faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a Nov. 1 shooting in the 500 block of North Park Street. District Judge Patricia Engler ruled that the prosecution made its prima facie case and sent the charges against the now 27-year-old to Lehigh County Court.
Before Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, Assistant District Attorney Diane Marakovits amended the complaint to add a felony count of illegal possession of a firearm. Allentown police Det. Nicholas Lerch later testified that Santiago had been adjudicated delinquent in 2010 as a minor for aggravated assault.
Brenda Pitre-Valentin testified that she accompanied a friend and some of her friend’s family members to the Park Street home about 2 p.m. Nov. 1, so her friend could retrieve a cell phone that she left at the house the day before. She told the court that she went along because her friend had “gotten jumped” a day earlier. There was no additional testimony as to what allegedly happened at the house the day before the shooting.
Pitre-Valentin said they pulled up to the back of the house, so her friend could retrieve the phone. When they first arrived, the victim said she didn’t initially see the woman she only knew as “Cuca,” according to her testimony.
She described what was initially a peaceful scene before she saw more people “coming from all around.” Pitre-Valentin testified that things quickly deteriorated into arguments and fights. She told the court that she started trying to break up fights, including pulling Santiago away from a man that she identified as the alleged shooter’s brother.
That’s when Santiago, whom she didn’t know, allegedly said, “Do you want to mess with me?” Pitre-Valentin alleges Santiago pulled a handgun that she initially thought was fake.
“I said, ‘Are you really going to shoot me?’ And she shot me,” the victim testified.
Someone drove Pitre-Valentin to St. Luke’s–Sacred Heart Campus, where she collapsed before being taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill. She detailed her injuries that kept her in the hospital for more than three weeks and currently requires physical therapy.
Authorities said a second woman was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Steven Mills, Pitre-Valentin repeated that “people came out of nowhere” the day of the shooting and everything “happened so fast.” She testified that she had nothing to do with whatever happened the day before or whatever unfolded after she arrived.
Mills questioned whether Pitre-Valentin had seen anyone else armed with a gun or a baseball bat. She testified that she didn’t see any other weapons.
“So, fights are happening all around you, and you’re just watching?” Mills said.
“Yes,” she replied.
The defense did not argue that the prosecution failed to prove its prima facie case. Santiago remains in Lehigh County Jail ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for March 3 after failing to post $250,000 bail.