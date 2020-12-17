LIVESTREAM
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Mainly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds light and variable.
