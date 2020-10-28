BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem woman and her teenage brother stand accused of setting up a robbery victim using a popular dating app.
Adaxely Rolon faces robbery and conspiracy charges in connection with an early-morning armed robbery earlier this month in Bethlehem. Investigators allege that planned the robbery with her 16-year-old brother listed in court records only as “AR.” District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 18-year-old Rolon early Wednesday morning, setting bail at $75,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the area of East Seventh and Edwards streets shortly before 4 a.m. Oct. 13 to investigate a report of an armed robbery. The victim told authorities that he had met a woman named “Kiara” that night after contacting her via Tinder a few days earlier, according to the criminal complaint.
He reported picking her up about 2:30 a.m. at East Seventh and Edwards streets before driving to an East Morton Street convenience store on the city’s South Side, where they sat and talked. The victim told police that the woman later identified as Rolon was constantly texting someone and eventually indicated that her brother texted her about an “emergency,” according to court records.
After driving back to East Seventh and Edwards streets, the two spoke for another five to 10 minutes before a male wearing a ski mask approached the car with what the victim described as a hunting-style rifle. He allegedly pointed the gun to the driver’s head and demanded his valuables. The alleged robber made off with the victim’s iPhone, wallet and credit cards.
The gunman allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and began counting down from 10, telling the driver he was “trigger happy.” Rolon stepped out of the vehicle, and the victim drove away, reporting to police that he heard what sounded like the “crack” of a pellet or BB gun.
The victim provided police with the phone number used to contact the woman he knew as “Kiara.” Investigators said a check of Bethlehem Police Department records revealed that the number was “associated” with Rolon. Records also showed that police arrested Rolon’s brother in 2019 for theft and possession of a stolen handgun, according to records.
On Oct. 15, police called the number to speak with Rolon. A male answered and said she wasn’t in the area. Later that day, police were dispatched to Yosko Park to speak with Rolon, where she allegedly admitted to meeting the victim on Tinder and was in the car during the robbery. She also told police that she’d lost her phone.
Investigators secured a search warrant for the East Sixth Street home she shared with her brother. Her mother told police that Rolon and her brother lived there by themselves.
A search of the house allegedly turned up the victim’s phone and a second iPhone hidden in Rolon’s brother’s room. Police said they also found a replica Beretta pellet gun and drug paraphernalia.
Police said the victim found social media accounts of Rolon and identified her as the person he knew as “Kiara.” He also identified Rolon from a photo lineup as the woman he met on Oct. 13.
Rolon now faces single felony counts of robbery and conspiracy and single misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13.
It was not immediately clear whether charges have been filed against Rolon’s brother.