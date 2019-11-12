NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Borough Police Department is officially rolling out its new body cameras.
The twelve officers on the force have been using the Vista System cameras for about a month for a preliminary period.
The body cams were designed to match the patrol car cameras, which makes it easier to edit both videos together.
The chief of police says the cameras will help with transparency and strengthen accountability among officers.
It's just a great thing that they can document the events and we all don't have to ask, everybody's got a camera out there so we know that so now we have a way of recording also our events," Chief Randall Miller said.
The body cameras were paid for by a federal Justice Assistance Grant.