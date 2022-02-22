WERNERSVILLE, Pa. -- Carlos Baez is facing charges after police say he crashed into two people in a car last month, injuring them as he sped down Penn Avenue after being shot in Wernersville.
"Where he broadsided the vehicle in Wyomissing, it could have very easily turned into a fatality," says Chief Leon Grim of the South Heidelberg Police Dept.
"From my understanding Wyomissing police charged him with reckless endangerment, a felony level dependent on the injuries that he caused to those people that were involved in the crash."
Grim says according to officers at the scene Baez suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen, but it was unknown the extent of internal injuries.
He says they are continuing to investigate the shooting that led to this chain of events, however they say the victim of the shooting has not been cooperative.
According to Grim, officers tried to interview the victim at the scene of the crash and again the next day at the hospital but he refused to answer any questions about what happened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact South Heidelberg Township Police.