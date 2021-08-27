ROBESONIA, Pa. — Surveillance video and numerous tips have helped the police move forward in their investigation of a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Robesonia man and his dog.
The police said Friday that they have located the driver of the first truck that struck Robert Hatt and his dog as they walked across Penn Avenue at Robeson Street early Thursday morning. The truck has been impounded as evidence.
The police said they have also located the car that was the second vehicle to strike the 67-year-old Hatt. Its driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to Chief Leon Grim.
The police have not released the names of those they have identified or said what charges they could be facing.
Investigators said they continue to seek the driver of a tanker truck, which was the third and last vehicle to run over Hatt. They noted that surveillance video shows the truck had a red or maroon day-use cab (no sleeping compartment) with writing on the door. It was hauling a gray tanker that was reinforced with metal vertical ribs, a rear gray valve box, and a large access port on the center, top portion.
Anyone with information that can help the police can submit a tip to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.