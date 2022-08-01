READING, Pa. — In a span of less than 24 hours, three people were wounded by gunfire in separate shootings in Reading. Two of the victims died; the third was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition.
Ralph Eckert lives just a few doors up from Locust and Greenwich streets, where the latest victim was found shot inside a parked car shortly after midnight Monday.
"The cop knocked on the door, asked me if I heard anything or seen anything," Eckert said, "but I wear two hearing aids, so I didn't hear nothing."
Shattered glass, evidence markers and bullet holes marked that scene nearly 24 hours after two other shootings claimed the lives of two other men.
The first one happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street.
"When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound," said RPD Capt. Cheryl Pentheny. "That male ended up dying on the scene."
Not an hour went by before another call, this time for reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Church Street. There, a man was found shot. He was transported to Reading Hospital, where he later died.
"There's been no arrests yet," said Pentheny. "The investigations are still ongoing."
Investigators said all three shootings are being treated as separate incidents and that they don't appear to be random.
"People are crazy and they got to let them guns alone," Eckert said. "That's what it is."
Police are asking anyone who has information that could help their investigation to contact them or Crime Alert Berks County. You can remain anonymous.