BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. -- A popular cheesesteak shop in Bethlehem Township is temporarily closed after a fire.
Wiz Kidz Cheesesteaks, in the 4800 block of Freemansburg Avenue, will be closed for “a period of time” after a fire at the location Saturday, according to a post on social media.
The representative of the company said there were no injuries in the fire.
He advised customers that the original location on Elizabeth Avenue in Bethlehem will not be affected by the closure.
Wiz Kidz opened its Madison Farms, Bethlehem Township, location last November in the space formerly occupied by Steak ‘n Shake.
Wiz Kidz is a Bayou Boys operation, run by Christian Duarte, Mo Taylor and Jeremy Straub.