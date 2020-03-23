POTTSTOWN, Pa. – As early evening showers slowed and a rainbow formed over the parking lot of the Walmart in Pottstown, Montgomery County, one man said he still sees something that scares him.
"It's still business as usual," Wade Wilkinson of Pottstown said. "Everybody is going about their daily lives, whatever they gotta do, I guess, just taking a chance."
It's something the state is noticing too, particularly in counties that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus and Gov. Tom Wolf is taking action.
"You must stay in your home's unless not leaving your home endangers a life," Wolf said.
People in seven counties, including Montgomery, Chester, Bucks and Philadelphia, must eliminate non-essential travel. It's the latest in an increasing list of virus-fighting restrictions.
"I actually think it's a good idea," Henry Marshall of Pottstown said. "Less movement, better off we'll be."
One woman is wondering how she's supposed to stay at home, when she says she doesn't have one.
"You never know what other people are going through," Erin Wenk of Pottstown said. "We have other deaths in the family right now not from the virus and everybody financially is going through a crisis."
According to the order, those experiencing homelessness are not subject to it but are urged to seek shelter and find assistance.
State police say they are focusing on voluntary compliance and awareness and not handing out citations.
One man says he hopes more people listen for the sake and health of those around them.
"If you gotta work, you gotta work at nighttime, but if you can be in at 8 o' clock, hey go see Aunt Beth tomorrow or something," Wilkinson said. "That's how I feel about it."