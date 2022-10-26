HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some of Berks County's institutions of higher learning received some good news from Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania has awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program grants to Reading Area Community College and Albright College.

RACC received $5 million for the Weitz Health Pavilion. The building will undergo a series of physical improvements to increase the learning space for healthcare students and workers. The project will put all of the school's healthcare programming under one roof.

Albright was granted $3 million to renovate its Leo Camp Building, It will become the home of the Science Research Institute, which offers after-school and summer learning programs to middle school and high school-age students.

Albright's renovations will also include the addition of a food and brewery science lab.

"This funding won't just benefit students, but they include efforts to revitalize the City of Reading," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi. "Modernizing our area's higher education programs will help set Reading apart from other colleges and universities in the commonwealth."

Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne Alvernia University's plans include the addition of a physician associate program and a refresh of its nursing program.

Also Wednesday, the state awarded $7.5 million to Alvernia University for the second phase of its Reading CollegeTowne initiative on Penn Street in center city. The university said the money will allow it to add a physician associate program and refresh its nursing program. It also plans to add a community clinic and expand downtown housing.