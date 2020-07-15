READING, Pa. - Reading Area Community College is preparing to return a small sense of normalcy to its campus.
RACC announced Wednesday that, beginning with the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, it will resume in-person instruction of its students while continuing to offer them the option of taking courses online.
On-campus instruction will occur in classrooms that are set up for social distancing and will be limited to as few as 12 students per class, officials said.
They added that temperatures will be taken before anyone is permitted to enter a campus building, social distancing will be in place, and masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required.
"I am grateful to staff, faculty and administrators for their dedication to student success during this challenging time," said Susan Looney, RACC's president. "Together, we have created multiple ways for students and visitors to feel safe to come to campus as well as honor those who need to continue to visit with us through our robust virtual services."
RACC will reopen its campus to current and prospective students and visitors at 8 a.m. Thursday.