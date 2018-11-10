Rain and drizzle end tonight and give way to a brighter but also a brisk and colder weekend

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off, then becoming breezy with some clearing. Low: 38
SATURDAY: Windy and cold with a partly to mostly sunny sky. High: 42
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, brisk, and cold. Low: 27
***FREEZE WARNING FOR THE PHILADELPHIA AREA AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY FOR SATURDAY NIGHT***
Nothing lasts forever, even cold November rain. Guns N' Roses has it right, so remember that if you're out and about on a chilly, wet, and raw Friday night with periods of rain and drizzle. But since nothing lasts forever, our weekend looks much drier and brighter as skies clear out nicely. However, the sunshine comes with a catch, and that will be some unseasonably cold temperatures and some blustery winds, especially on Saturday, that will take a good looking weekend and make it feel not nearly as good.
The heavier rain that swept through this afternoon and early this evening cleared the area a few hours early, so all that lingers is some occasional light rain and drizzle through around roughly midnight. Rainfall totals were generally between three quarters of an inch and an inch of rain for most of us, a solid soaking and our second straight Friday night washout. Granted, at least this Friday night rain did not come with flash flood and tornado warnings like we saw last week. Later tonight, the breezes pick up as our storm departs and some gradual clearing should set up as well.
Skies will clear out nicely for the weekend, but the sunshine we will have will be of the "ineffective" variety and the type that won't have much success at warming us up. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday then abundant sunshine on Sunday, but highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 40s both days. Of the two, Saturday will be both the colder and the colder feeling day, thanks to a blustery west to northwest breeze that may gust as high as 30 to 40 miles-per-hour throughout the day. With highs only in the low 40s, wind chills will remain close to freezing for much of our Saturday. Sunday will still be rather chilly but with a little more sun and a little less wind, it may not feel quite as cold. It's also worth noting that both Saturday and Sunday nights will feature lows dipping into the 20s, something that most of us have done seldom if at all so far this fall. Freeze warnings are in effects for Saturday night for spots in the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey that have yet to see below freezing temperatures.
We'll squeeze in a dry day to start the new work week on Monday, although clouds will be on the increase once again ahead of our next round of soaking rain. That rain will arrive Monday night and continue through most of Tuesday, tapering off later in the day. While it's mostly rain for most of us, it could begin or end as a little wet snow points north and west, mainly in the Poconos. Another solid soaking could be in the cards, with up to an inch of rain again possible accompanied by a brisk northeasterly breeze. That will be followed by our next shot of cold and wind, which settles in through the middle of the week and has Wednesday targeted to be the coldest day, with highs perhaps not even making it to 40 degrees. Factor in those winds, and wind chills could remain in the 20s throughout the day next Wednesday.
So chilly, blustery, and sunny or cool and rainy seem to be the options on our weather menu over the next seven days. Time for a menu change, don't you think?
Have a great weekend!