TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving late. Low: 58
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain tapering to a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in spots. High: 67
THURSDAY NIGHT: A shower in the area, mainly in the evening; some clearing and breezy late. Low: 56
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Wednesday was just as sunny and just as warm as Tuesday, but thankfully it wasn't nearly as windy. High temperatures reached the upper 70s, which is a few degrees below normal for mid-June but very comfortable when dew points are sitting in the 40s and low 50s like they were on Wednesday.
Tonight, the high pressure system that gave us the pleasant weather the last two days will slide off the East Coast as an area of low pressure tracks northeast up the East Coast from the Carolinas. The low's progress will cause the clouds to increase from south to north starting this evening, then after midnight, the rain will advance into the region in a similar fashion. In the hours just prior to daybreak on Thursday a slug of moderate to heavy rain will work its way through the region as the center of low pressure enters the region. This will result in ponding on roadways for later tonight, so use caution while traveling. As for the temperatures, more moisture in the atmosphere will lead to rising dew points and in turn, milder overnight lows as temps only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
The moderate to heavy slug of rain will continue through the Thursday morning commute as the low move through the area, so morning travel will certainly be slowed at times. By late Thursday morning that low will be exiting to the northeast, at which point the rain tapers back to showers with perhaps a thunderstorm in spots. Typically, a low moves through, and we see an end to the rain, but a low and cold front will be sitting to our west in the on-deck circle just waiting its turn. It will get its turn late Thursday afternoon into the evening as the low pivots over the Great Lakes causing the cold front to sweep through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With the low passing through early in the day, a few breaks of sunshine are possible leading to some instability and possibly a thunderstorm late in the day and into Thursday night as this cold front swings through. However, whatever storms do develop are not expected to become severe in nature. Otherwise, Thursday will be a rather cloudy and cool day with temperatures hanging out in the 60s.
By midnight the cold front will be exiting off to the north, but we're not quite done with this one-two punch. In fact, there's still the possibility of a glancing blow late Thursday night through midday on Friday as the upper-level trough rotates through and sparks up a few showers. However, those showers will primarily occur northwest of Interstate 81, so most will remain dry. All told we're looking at anywhere from .75" to 1.50" of rain for most locations over the next two days, but locally higher amounts of up to 2.50" are possible.
Aside from the early day shower to the northwest on Friday, the rest of the day will be dry but windy with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 30 miles-per-hour. Temperatures won't be as cool as Thursday, but they also won't be as warm as the last two days as low, possibly middle, 70s is as good as it gets on Friday. Intervals of clouds and sun will be overhead as high pressure centered over the Carolinas noses in from the south.
The aforementioned high will slide offshore this weekend and position itself near Bermuda. This will result in a warmer, more humid air mass developing for Father's Day weekend. High both days this weekend will be in the 80s, low 80s Saturday then middle 80s Sunday, but they'll be different when it comes to how they play out. Saturday will be a mainly dry day as sunshine mixes with clouds. If we were to see a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday it would come very late in the day or at night and even then it's primarily northwest. The front that gives us the opportunity for a late-day or nighttime shower or thunderstorm Saturday will present an even better chance for Father's Day on Sunday. Even on Sunday, it may be a struggle as the ridge of high pressure doesn't give up easily, so there will be showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday but it won't be a washout.
Have a great night!
