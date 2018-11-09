Rain arrives later Friday with some heavier rain Friday evening

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low: 35
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon and then becoming heavy. High: 49
FRIDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain ending around midnight, then becoming breezy as skies clear. Low: 38
***FLOOD WATCH FOR SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTIES FOR FRIDAY EVENING AND FRIDAY NIGHT***
With plenty of sunshine and light winds, Thursday was a dry and pleasant early November day with seasonably mild high temperatures in the mid 50s. As it turns out, it's likely the only seasonable day we'll see for a while as an unsettled and increasingly chilly weather pattern sets up over the next seven days. It will come complete with several rounds of soaking rain, one to wrap up this week and another early next week. Also included are several shots of unseasonably cold temperatures and blustery breezes that will follow each rainmaker, so we're currently timing those cold shots for this weekend and then again for the middle of next week. So more days like today are going to be tough to come for the foreseeable future, so hopefully you soaked up the seasonable sunshine while we had it today.
Clouds will increase overnight but we should squeeze in a dry Thursday night as lows drop into the mid 30s. Those clouds will thicken further on Friday and while the morning could end up being more dry than wet, a steadier rain will develop from west to east across Pennsylvania and then New Jersey during the afternoon and evening hours. If the rain was going to arrive earlier in the day when some cold air was still in place, the Poconos could have seen some snow. But with the current timing, a chilly rain is expected for all, and a pretty good soaking should result with around an inch to perhaps an inch-and-a-half of rain expected through most of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, with the best chance for some locally higher amounts as high as two inches in North Jersey. As a result, flood watches have been hoisted for North Jersey where the best chance of some flooding may result with the heavier rain totals, especially Friday evening and Friday night. That means another wet night is in store for Friday night high school football games, which will make two soakers in a row for football fans.
The good news for Veterans' Day weekend is that we should clear out nicely, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday then mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Both days will be brisk and chilly with highs only in the mid 40s, a good ten degrees cooler than our early November average high. Saturday will also be quite windy with northwest winds gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour, which will make an already cold day feel that much colder. Outside of a few Saturday flurries in the Poconos, it's a dry weekend across the board, and winds should diminish a bit on Sunday for any Veterans' Day services. Overnight lows should dip below freezing and perhaps into the 20s Saturday and Sunday nights, both of which have been rather rare so far this fall.
While we sneak in a dry Monday to start your work and school week, clouds will be on the increase again as another round of a soaking rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday, tapering off late in the day. Another inch of a windswept rain may fall during that time frame, and there could be some wet snow towards the very end of the rain in the Poconos later Tuesday, or some flurries on Wednesday as the next shot of cold air arrives courtesy of gusty northwest winds. By the middle of next week, highs may struggle to get much above 40 degrees, providing almost an early December-like chill for a few days.
Have a good night, and keep those umbrellas handy through next week!