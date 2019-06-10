TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy with a shower or two around and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially late. Low: 59
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid with periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm. High: 73
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm. Low: 61
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Although it was breezy and a bit cooler than Saturday, Sunday was another very pleasant day across the viewing area. The area of high pressure that gave us dry conditions Friday and Saturday remained in control on Sunday holding the rain to our south and giving us plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Again, maybe the only complaint about Sunday was that it was a bit on the windy side due to fact that the pressure gradient tightened up during the day as the lows to our south and west pushed the aforementioned high off East Coast.
Those two areas of low pressure will converge on the area as we move into Monday. As a result, look for the clouds to gradually increase from southwest to northeast overnight. While most of the night will be dry there is the possibility for a passing shower, especially closer to sunrise on Monday. The increase in cloud cover overnight will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer than last night as the bottom out near 60 degrees.
The threat for rain will increase on Monday as the low and stationary front that have been sitting to our south all weekend long finally work their way north. The bouts of rain that we see Monday morning into the early afternoon may be heavy in spots and may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. There should be a lull in the action Monday afternoon as the frontal boundary and low lift to the north, but even then the easterly wind will keep things damp with perhaps light rain or mist in some locations. As Monday evening rolls around the low and associated cold front to our west will move in resulting in another round of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. When the rain comes to an end late Monday night most locations will have received .50" to 1.0" of rain with locally up to 2.5" possible. Otherwise, Monday will be rather cloudy and humid, but cooler with high temperatures only reaching the low 70s.
High pressure will build in again in the wake of the cold front Monday night. This will lead to pleasant conditions developing on Tuesday and sticking around for Wednesday as the high slides across the region and off the East Coast. During this stretch look for less humid conditions with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.
Our next chance for rain will come late Wednesday night into Thursday in a similar fashion to what will unfold tonight into Monday. One area of low pressure will be working its way up the East Coast while another low and its associated cold front are moving east across the Midwest and Great Lakes. The rain will be showery when it begins late Wednesday night, but is expected to become steadier and at times heavier on Thursday. The rain and cloudier skies will hold temperatures from climbing much further than the low and middle 70s on Thursday, which for mid-June is about 5 degrees below normal.
Have a great night!
.weather_img_include {padding:5px} LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC