READING, Pa. – For pro boxer Travis Kauffman, the past few weeks involved recovering from surgery and training for his next bout.
I was just about to make my comeback into the ring April 11 in Minnesota," Kauffman said, via phone.
Then the fight became a victim of the coronavirus pandemic and now so has Kauffman.
"It's scary and more so, I didn't think it was that scary but today I found out the results I was positive and I got tested on Sunday," Travis said.
The diagnosis shows that the virus can impact anyone, with varying degrees of symptoms, including a professional athlete in his thirties.
"Viruses come out all the time," Travis said. "Not that I didn't take it serious but I didn't think it spread as quickly as it did."
Kauffman, a father of four, says his symptoms are lessening and he plans to remain quarantined. He didn't seem as much concerned for himself, but those who have been in his corner, including his parents.
"Whether or not, I caught it, whether or not my wife caught it," Marshall Kauffman, his father, said. "Us being older and me having a heart condition, prior heart conditions was a concern for him."
His parents are isolating and his kids are in the care of their mother.
"Today, when he said it, I was taken aback by it," Marshall said. "When he said the test came back positive because when it hits home. It's even a little scarier."
So now, as it hits home, that's also where Travis Kauffman will keep himself, under quarantine, for at least two weeks or more, to be completely cleared of the symptoms.
"What I do is, I stay inside and read the word all the time," Travis said. "So that's what I'm doing, so my best advice to everyone, is just stay inside."