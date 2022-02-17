READING, Pa. -- Laura Reppert lives on what was one of the last working farms in the City of Reading.
"It's really cool to see the history here," she said.
A former blacksmithing shop and the Tulpehocken Creek are just some of the features of the old Kissinger Farm on Montgomery Street, not far off of Route 12. The land is owned by Holy Trinity Church of God on Buttonwood Street and they could be making some changes to that history.
"There was a sign posted at the top of the driveway I think the first week of January saying there was going to be a zoning hearing in regards to the church building on this property."
Records show the church sought approval to build a place of worship on their property. The City Zoning Hearing Board granted approval for construction, though several hurdles have yet to be cleared before anything happens. Reppert couldn't help but feel saddened by the situation.
"It's their property so they can do with it what they will," said Reppert. "I just think the decision by the Zoning Board to move forward with this is a bit short sighted because we don't have much undeveloped land like this in the City of Reading."
69 News made several attempts to contact church leaders, but did not hear back.
Reppert would hate to see history be altered, but respects their wishes.
"They own this property, so they have the right to do with it what they want," said Reppert. "I would just hope that in moving forward with building this church taking into consideration the historical nature of this property and a way to preserve that history and maybe even honor that history, too."
It's not the first time the farm has made headlines.
Back in 2011, a fire tore through a barn on the property: