PHILADELPHIA - One of three people being sought on drug charges in connection with a bust in Berks County in June is now back on the U.S. mainland.
Berks County sheriff's deputies picked up Edwin Olivencia at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.
Olivencia's return to Pennsylvania from Puerto Rico came three months to the day after the district attorney's drug task force sought to arrest him and 10 other people for allegedly distributing controlled substances throughout Berks County.
Olivencia, 64, is facing charges of possession, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of heroin (3 counts).
Two of the 11 suspects -- Chayenne Rodriguez and Echo Buchanon -- are still being sought.
Anyone who knows of their whereabouts can contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending an anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.