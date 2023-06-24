READING, Pa. – The Reading Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will perform a free outdoor concert on the grounds of EnerSys Corp.'s headquarters to celebrate Independence Day.
The concert, billed as the "Star-Spangled Spectacular," will feature popular patriotic melodies and a fireworks show, the organization said in a press release.
"Our annual outdoor concert embodies the July 4th holiday with the perfect combination of music, fireworks, spirit, and spectacle," RSO Maestro Andrew Constantine said of the event.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Its sponsors include Boscov's and EnerSys, among other organizations.
Tickets for the event are available at the RSO office, 100 N. 5th Street in Reading, and at Boscov's locations in the area. Those interested in attending can call (610) 373-7557 or visit RSO's website for more details.