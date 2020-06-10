HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the second straight year, a team of students from Reading's Southern Middle School has earned high honors in a statewide contest.
The team placed second among 22 teams in the statewide "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" video contest, for which it qualified by earning the top prize in the Berks-Schuylkill competition.
The Southern students' winning video showed what it's like to work at Novipax, a company that makes food trays and other products at its plant in Muhlenberg Township.
"We are so proud of the students and so excited to celebrate the Best of Pa. videos, even with all that is going on," said Karen Buck, the manager of Workforce Initiatives Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC). "The continued success of the What's So Cool program validates its effort to promote manufacturing career pathways and STEM and CTE education statewide and nationwide, and to help plan for a robust economic future."
The first-place prize went to St. Clair Middle School for its video about Hydro; Oil City Area Middle School earned third place for its video that featured the Matric Group.
The 22 videos that were judged for the statewide honors represented 13 of 16 regional contests across Pennsylvania.
The contest offers students the opportunity to interact with local manufacturers as they gain new perspectives about careers and technology and present a video production of their experiences in an educational and "cool" way.