READING, Pa. - It's Berks County's urban life, landscapes and human emotions, from a bygone era."This is an exhibit that has to be seen," said Meiser.
On display at the Berks History Center in Reading is the collection of Doctor William Haman, Reading's foremost photographer of the 1890s.
"He was the chief radiologist at Reading's Homeopathic Hospital," said exhibit curator Amber Vroman, "but as a hobby on the side, he did photography. He was extremely good at his craft."
While some of his images had been published, much of Doctor Haman's work has not been seen until now.
"We also found boxes in our stairwell that weren't catalogued at all," said Vroman, "so those were ones I took home, cleaned, scanned, rehoused in proper storage."
Haman was also the president of what was Reading's photography club of that era. Historians say he owned the best camera and lenses that money could buy.
"At the time he bought that camera, it was about $180-something at the time, when you could buy a 3-story home in the 800 block of Gordon Street for $990 including the stove," said Berks County historian George Meiser IX.
It's easy for us to rattle off dozens of photos at a time these days, keeping only the best ones. Back then, capturing memorable images required a much higher level of intuition and purpose.
"What makes his pictures so significant is that they are razor sharp," said Meiser. "It was just great stuff."
The exhibit is now open to the public at the History Center on Centre Avenue.