Remaining chilly with decreasing clouds from north to south and snow lingering well southeast

TODAY: Decreasing clouds from north to south with snow lingering well southeast of the Lehigh Valley; a leftover flurry is possible elsewhere. High: 34
TONIGHT: Becoming clear to partly cloudy. Low: 19
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. High: 37 Low: 20
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING***
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 1 AM MONDAY***
The mid-Atlantic and northeast woke up to a taste of winter on Sunday. Only a dusting to an inch or so of snow decorated much of eastern Pennsylvania and north Jersey with little to no impact on the roads, but this will be a tale of two zones as accumulating snow lingers in southeastern Pennsylvania and south Jersey.
A storm near Tennessee continues to shoot eastward towards the coast, triggering a wintry mix of snow and ice on its way. It will weaken and transfer energy to a coastal low near North Carolina through late Sunday, and that low will intensify as it passes well east of the New England coastline through Monday. The strengthening storm could spit some moderate to heavy snow bands into portions of the Delmarva and south Jersey on its journey on to sea. For this reason, travel impacts will be elevated along and south of I-95 and I-195. An area of high pressure feeding dry air from the north already ate away "fringe snow" from our southern storm for most of the area, and will lead to decreasing clouds for the remainder of Sunday from north to south.
Friends in southernmost Jersey and south of the Mason-Dixon line will be "fan-favorites" for an additional few inches of snow through Sunday night as that coastal low intensifies before heading farther out to sea. Some ice and rain will even mix in with snow along the Jersey Shore. Winter Weather Advisories and even a Winter Storm Warning have been issued for these areas far to the southeast of the Lehigh Valley due to lingering snow and the potential for greater snowfall rates. Those will all expire before daybreak Monday as the coastal storm pulls farther away and gradual clearing occurs overnight. Temperatures will thus tumble into the upper teens and lower 20s across the area icing over wet roads or sidewalks. Watch out for some black ice during the Monday morning commute!
High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine to start the work week Monday with temperatures that will flirt with 40 degrees come Tuesday afternoon. Mother Nature will sprinkle a rain or snow shower into Wednesday, especially late, as a weak boundary drops in from the north. Winds will pick up a little then ahead of that front, making highs in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 20s feel slightly colder. It will be even chillier behind Wednesday's boundary for Thursday with high temperatures back into the middle 30s.
There are some signs of another wintry storm for next weekend, but certainly no guarantees this early in the game. We'll keep clouds and the chance for a wintry mix in the cards Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for now with a more detailed forecast to come in the next few days.
Wishes for a safe and relaxing Sunday! Go Eagles!